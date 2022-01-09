JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $57,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 844 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.43.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $80.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $39.70 and a one year high of $80.93.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.04%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

