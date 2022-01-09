JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $77,000 in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 25,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 9.9% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 0.9% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 139,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 5.5% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 297.7% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $211.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.87. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $153.67 and a 12-month high of $223.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DEO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Societe Generale upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

