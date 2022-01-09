JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in S&P Global by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,394,000 after acquiring an additional 967,581 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,463,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in S&P Global by 357.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,513,000 after acquiring an additional 571,161 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,801,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,321,000 after acquiring an additional 453,296 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,029,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $471.60.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $446.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $464.02 and a 200-day moving average of $444.09. The company has a market cap of $107.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

