JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 122 Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 74.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,931,000 after acquiring an additional 17,138 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 24.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 31.5% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 11.8% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $610.49 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $585.45 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $659.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $716.36. The firm has a market cap of $109.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $776.00.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

