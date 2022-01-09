JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $459,177,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 16.8% in the second quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 9,735,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,020,000 after buying an additional 1,397,483 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 499.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,951,000 after buying an additional 556,098 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 84.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,885,000 after purchasing an additional 498,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 85.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,004,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,170,000 after purchasing an additional 463,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $89.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 2.92. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.34 and a 52 week high of $119.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.25.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($6.09) EPS. Analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CZR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.19.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

