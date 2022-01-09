Jill Granat Sells 7,869 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $461,280.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE QSR opened at $58.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $71.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.27 and its 200 day moving average is $61.58.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 87.60%.

QSR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.18.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 24.3% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

