John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 301.63 ($4.06).

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 360 ($4.85) to GBX 330 ($4.45) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 325 ($4.38) to GBX 300 ($4.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 330 ($4.45) to GBX 290 ($3.91) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.64) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 280 ($3.77) to GBX 250 ($3.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

In related news, insider Robin Watson purchased 3,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £6,421.02 ($8,652.50). Also, insider Adrian Marsh purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £49,750 ($67,039.48). Insiders have purchased 29,532 shares of company stock worth $5,883,492 in the last three months.

Shares of John Wood Group stock traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 206.50 ($2.78). 905,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,810. The stock has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 198.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 216.12. John Wood Group has a 12-month low of GBX 171.90 ($2.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 367.20 ($4.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

