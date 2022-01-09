Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,650.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on JMPLY. Panmure Gordon downgraded Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Matthey from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson Matthey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson Matthey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2,500.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:JMPLY traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.28. 1,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,823. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.05. Johnson Matthey has a twelve month low of $50.74 and a twelve month high of $95.72.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.5656 per share. This represents a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

