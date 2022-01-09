Jonathan James Diver Buys 18,806 Shares of The Character Group plc (LON:CCT) Stock

The Character Group plc (LON:CCT) insider Jonathan James Diver acquired 18,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 620 ($8.35) per share, with a total value of £116,597.20 ($157,117.91).

CCT stock opened at GBX 625 ($8.42) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £133.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 571.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 619.52. The Character Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 401 ($5.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 720 ($9.70).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. This is a positive change from The Character Group’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. The Character Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.16%.

The Character Group plc designs, develops, and distributes toys, games, and gifts the United Kingdom and internationally. The company sells its products under the Peppa Pig, Goo Jit Zu, PokÃ©mon, Little Live Pets, Shimmer Â’n Sparkle, Squeakee the Balloon Dog, Laser Battle Hunters, PenSilly, Gotta' Go Flamingo, Treasure X , My Baby Tumbles, Project X, Tap It, and flipside brands.

