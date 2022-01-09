Jonathan James Diver Buys 18,806 Shares of The Character Group plc (LON:CCT) Stock

The Character Group plc (LON:CCT) insider Jonathan James Diver acquired 18,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 620 ($8.35) per share, with a total value of £116,597.20 ($157,117.91).

CCT stock opened at GBX 625 ($8.42) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £133.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 571.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 619.52. The Character Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 401 ($5.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 720 ($9.70).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. This is a positive change from The Character Group’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. The Character Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.16%.

About The Character Group

The Character Group plc designs, develops, and distributes toys, games, and gifts the United Kingdom and internationally. The company sells its products under the Peppa Pig, Goo Jit Zu, PokÃ©mon, Little Live Pets, Shimmer Â’n Sparkle, Squeakee the Balloon Dog, Laser Battle Hunters, PenSilly, Gotta' Go Flamingo, Treasure X , My Baby Tumbles, Project X, Tap It, and flipside brands.

