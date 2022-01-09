Jonathan Oringer Sells 17,102 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 17,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $1,771,254.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shutterstock alerts:

On Wednesday, December 8th, Jonathan Oringer sold 11,934 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.49, for a total transaction of $1,366,323.66.

On Monday, December 6th, Jonathan Oringer sold 21,797 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total transaction of $2,359,961.19.

On Friday, December 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 37,597 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $3,922,870.98.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 23,817 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $2,665,122.30.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Jonathan Oringer sold 15,294 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $1,812,033.12.

On Monday, November 8th, Jonathan Oringer sold 13,590 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $1,683,257.40.

On Friday, November 5th, Jonathan Oringer sold 16,322 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,995,364.50.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 15,549 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total transaction of $1,862,925.69.

On Monday, October 11th, Jonathan Oringer sold 18,506 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total transaction of $2,208,506.04.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $98.80 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.21 and a 52 week high of $128.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.32.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $194.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSTK. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,739,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,937,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 12,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 11,032.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 104,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,251,000 after acquiring an additional 103,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 265.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.