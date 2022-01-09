JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €62.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($70.45) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($31.82) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays set a €33.00 ($37.50) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($47.73) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($39.77) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renault has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €38.46 ($43.71).

Shares of EPA RNO opened at €34.24 ($38.90) on Wednesday. Renault has a 12-month low of €73.71 ($83.76) and a 12-month high of €100.70 ($114.43). The company has a 50-day moving average of €31.26 and a 200 day moving average of €31.70.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

