JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) a $83.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.94.

XOM stock opened at $68.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $291.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $44.29 and a 1 year high of $69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

In other news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 310,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after buying an additional 129,890 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 118,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

