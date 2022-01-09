JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Price Target to $34.00

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryan Specialty Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.78.

NYSE:RYAN opened at $36.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.79. Ryan Specialty Group has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $352.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.20 million. Ryan Specialty Group had a return on equity of 104.08% and a net margin of 1.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Group will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth $205,000. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ryan Specialty Group

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

