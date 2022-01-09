JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Tesco (LON:TSCO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO) in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 330 ($4.45) target price on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Tesco from GBX 310 ($4.18) to GBX 325 ($4.38) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 308 ($4.15) price objective on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.04) price objective on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 315.75 ($4.25).

Shares of TSCO stock opened at GBX 289.05 ($3.90) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 283.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 259.91. Tesco has a 1-year low of GBX 203.33 ($2.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 317.55 ($4.28). The firm has a market capitalization of £22.16 billion and a PE ratio of 3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

