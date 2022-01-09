JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.37% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 219.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 37.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 51,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the period.

JPME stock opened at $94.10 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $74.95 and a twelve month high of $96.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.88.

