JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:JMG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $123.00

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:JMG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 123 ($1.66) and last traded at GBX 124.93 ($1.68), with a volume of 84758 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125.60 ($1.69).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 129.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 130.88.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JMG)

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across global emerging markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.