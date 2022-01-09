Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Trading 6.8% Higher

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s stock price traded up 6.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.99 and last traded at $10.97. 19,556 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,941,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

JMIA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JMIA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 172.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 91,055 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 61.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 19.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 88.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3,715.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

About Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

