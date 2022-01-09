Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Trading 6.8% Higher

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s stock price traded up 6.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.99 and last traded at $10.97. 19,556 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,941,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.
JMIA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)
Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.
