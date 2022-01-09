JustInvest LLC Acquires 163 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 676 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 50.0% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 85.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 59.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,144.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,463.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,472.16. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,005.14 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92. The stock has a market cap of $142.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.42.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,770.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,643.96.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

