JustInvest LLC Grows Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 13.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AON. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of AON by 286.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in AON in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AON opened at $282.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $296.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.15. The company has a market cap of $62.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $200.65 and a fifty-two week high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. AON’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.56.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

