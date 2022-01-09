JustInvest LLC Grows Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.8% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1.0% during the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb stock opened at $201.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $144.00 and a 1 year high of $201.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.66 and its 200-day moving average is $181.01. The company has a market cap of $86.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.81.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.94.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.