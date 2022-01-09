JustInvest LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 222.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 456,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,566,000 after acquiring an additional 315,161 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 14.0% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 129.1% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 13,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 7,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of DUK stock opened at $104.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $80.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.33. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.08.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.