JustInvest LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,241 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $355.21 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The stock has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $427.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.23.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $473.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $419.00 to $404.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $466.09.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

