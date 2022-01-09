JustInvest LLC Increases Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Paychex by 308.9% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 478,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,765,000 after buying an additional 361,184 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 112.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 141.7% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,641,000 after buying an additional 29,410 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth $510,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $128.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.93. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $138.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. Paychex’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.79%.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $91,910.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 265,586 shares of company stock valued at $35,500,659. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.43.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.