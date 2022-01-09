JustInvest LLC Purchases 6,323 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 35.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,070 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WBA. UBS Group increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

WBA opened at $53.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day moving average of $48.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.62 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

