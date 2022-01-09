K21 Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.70 Million (K21)

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 9th. K21 has a market cap of $16.70 million and approximately $348,886.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, K21 has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar. One K21 coin can now be bought for $1.17 or 0.00002789 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00066824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005833 BTC.

K21 Profile

K21 (K21) is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,251,579 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

K21 Coin Trading

