Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.06% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 67.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 22.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.4% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,405,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 9.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 864,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,199,000 after acquiring an additional 72,692 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the third quarter worth $1,634,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KALU opened at $100.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.33 and a beta of 1.24. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $84.78 and a one year high of $141.07.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.96 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is -320.00%.

In other news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $37,176.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,950 shares of company stock worth $308,243. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KALU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

