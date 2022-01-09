Kalata (KALA) Price Tops $0.12

Kalata (CURRENCY:KALA) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Kalata has a total market cap of $4.15 million and $529,180.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kalata has traded down 6% against the dollar. One Kalata coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00059492 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00085989 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,139.18 or 0.07471783 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00072089 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,978.69 or 0.99916524 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003190 BTC.

About Kalata

Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial

Buying and Selling Kalata

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kalata using one of the exchanges listed above.

