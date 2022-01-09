Kava Reaches Market Cap of $680.81 Million (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Kava has a total market cap of $680.81 million and approximately $90.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kava has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.64 or 0.00010947 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.06 or 0.00214664 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003355 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00032632 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.89 or 0.00471229 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00078564 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 154,004,110 coins and its circulating supply is 146,622,862 coins. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

