Keybank National Association OH Raises Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) by 172.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,634 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFUS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $486,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $573,000. Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,371,000. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $200,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

DFUS stock opened at $50.64 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $45.75 and a 52 week high of $52.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.