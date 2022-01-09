Keybank National Association OH Reduces Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 13,800.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 59.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.08.

DXC stock opened at $33.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.53. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

