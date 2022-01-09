Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,115 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 59,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 301,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after acquiring an additional 22,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $31.46 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.59 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 636.88%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

