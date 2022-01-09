Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,710 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 30.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,599,000 after acquiring an additional 55,997 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 80.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 12,427 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,563,000 after buying an additional 20,570 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 5.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,485,000 after buying an additional 37,520 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STC opened at $77.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.09. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $81.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.22 and its 200 day moving average is $65.88.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.75. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $836.73 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 13.65%.

In other Stewart Information Services news, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $82,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,507 shares of company stock worth $511,660 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

