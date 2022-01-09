Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kforce Inc. and its subsidiaries provide professional staffing services and solutions to clients on both a temporary and permanent basis through our Technology and Finance and Accounting segments. Tech Segment provides both Flex and Direct Hire services to clients, focusing primarily on areas of information technology such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning and network architecture and security. FA segment provides both Flex and Direct Hire services to clients in areas such as accounting, transactional finance, financial analysis and reporting, taxation, budgeting, loan servicing, professional administration, audit services and systems and controls analysis and documentation. Kforce Inc. is based in TAMPA, Fla. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist boosted their price target on Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.40.

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $71.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.14. Kforce has a 12-month low of $42.19 and a 12-month high of $81.47.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Kforce had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kforce will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 30.23%.

In other news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $2,597,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,889 shares of company stock worth $3,290,059. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kforce by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kforce by 42.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Kforce during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Kforce during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

