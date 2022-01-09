Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,200 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the November 30th total of 229,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 938,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of KHRNF stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. Khiron Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.22.
About Khiron Life Sciences
