Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,200 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the November 30th total of 229,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 938,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of KHRNF stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. Khiron Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.22.

Get Khiron Life Sciences alerts:

About Khiron Life Sciences

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. is a vertically integrated medical and consumer packaged goods (CPG) cannabis company with core operations in Latin America and operational activities in Europe and North America. It provides medical cannabis in Colombia and focuses on the cultivation, production, international export, domestic distribution and sale of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) medical cannabis products.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Khiron Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khiron Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.