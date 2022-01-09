Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. cut its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,880 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $128,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KIM opened at $24.75 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.30.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. Kimco Realty’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KIM. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

