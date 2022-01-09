Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $563,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,623 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 321,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 20,665 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in AT&T by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,388,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,504,000 after acquiring an additional 158,535 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in AT&T by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,173,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,083 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in AT&T by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 469,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 97,400 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in AT&T by 220.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 148,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 102,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $26.29 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $187.71 billion, a PE ratio of 219.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.90.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

