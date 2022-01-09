Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Invests $123,000 in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 8.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Caledonia Mining by 75.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Caledonia Mining by 38.5% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Caledonia Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN CMCL opened at $11.31 on Friday. Caledonia Mining Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $18.25. The stock has a market cap of $137.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.80.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $33.50 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.29%.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

