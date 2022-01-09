Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Invests $383,000 in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IONS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,655,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,841,000 after buying an additional 51,680 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,930,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,117,000 after acquiring an additional 946,011 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,275,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,778,000 after acquiring an additional 312,483 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,762,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,307,000 after purchasing an additional 33,394 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,522,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,730,000 after purchasing an additional 354,640 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.71. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 89.95%. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

IONS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, William Blair raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.28.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.