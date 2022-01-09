Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,378 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,655,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,154,000 after acquiring an additional 498,729 shares during the period.

RPV stock opened at $84.79 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $62.65 and a one year high of $84.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.20 and a 200-day moving average of $78.05.

