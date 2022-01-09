Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Sells 1,802 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2,697.5% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 307.5% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.05.

Shares of PFE opened at $55.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.90. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $312.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

