Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.50 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) will announce $30.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.00 million. Kura Sushi USA reported sales of $9.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 235.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will report full year sales of $134.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $133.70 million to $134.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $179.10 million, with estimates ranging from $176.50 million to $181.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kura Sushi USA.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 24.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KRUS shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

NASDAQ KRUS traded down $14.32 on Tuesday, hitting $55.68. 457,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,659. The company has a market cap of $540.10 million, a PE ratio of -94.37 and a beta of 1.99. Kura Sushi USA has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $85.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.04 and a 200-day moving average of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 977.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 51,735 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 7.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 7.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 641,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,391,000 after purchasing an additional 44,831 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

