Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kyocera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Kyocera alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KYOCY opened at $62.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.48. Kyocera has a 12 month low of $57.02 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter. Kyocera had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 7.55%. Analysts anticipate that Kyocera will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corp. engages in the design, development, production, manufacture and sale electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Fine Ceramics, Semiconductor Components, Applied Ceramic Products, Electronic Devices, Telecommunications Equipment, Information Equipment and Others. The Fine Ceramics segment provides components for semiconductor processing equipment, flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication, general industrial machinery, sapphire substrates, and automotive.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Kyocera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyocera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.