L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $248.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LHX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $219.77 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $168.70 and a 12 month high of $246.08. The stock has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 53.97%.

In other news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 39.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at $337,000. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 13.5% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

