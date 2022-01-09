Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, selling and distributing diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for diagnosis of cardiovascular and other diseases. It serves to hospitals, clinics, group practices, integrated delivery networks, group purchasing organizations, radiopharmacies and wholesalers. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is based in NORTH BILLERICA, United States. “

Get Lantheus alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $26.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average of $26.50. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $29,447.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $401,589.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,925 shares of company stock valued at $659,299. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 45.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 218.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lantheus (LNTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.