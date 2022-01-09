Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.41.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LTCH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Latch in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Latch in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTCH. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Latch by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Latch in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LTCH traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,510,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,483. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average of $10.55. Latch has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $19.70.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Latch will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Latch Company Profile

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

