Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Acquires 384 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 951,094 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 7.5% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $268,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Yale University acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.34.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $314.04 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $212.03 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.27. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

