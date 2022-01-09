Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Receives $135.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Friday, November 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Legrand from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €135.00 ($153.41) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Legrand in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Legrand alerts:

OTCMKTS LGRDY traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $23.29. 64,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,358. Legrand has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $23.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.16.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.