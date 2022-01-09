Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25,157 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Leidos were worth $14,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Leidos by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Leidos news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $740,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS opened at $91.51 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.75 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.43. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.67.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

