LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LENSAR Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It focuses on designing, developing and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. LENSAR Inc. is based in Orlando, Florida. “

LNSR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of LENSAR in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of LENSAR in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ:LNSR opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. LENSAR has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $9.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of -0.59.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.06). LENSAR had a negative net margin of 71.47% and a negative return on equity of 36.01%. The company had revenue of $8.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LENSAR will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNSR. UBS Group AG bought a new position in LENSAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in LENSAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LENSAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in LENSAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LENSAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $627,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LENSAR Company Profile

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

