Lexington Gold (LON:LEX) Trading Up 1.1%

Lexington Gold Ltd (LON:LEX) shares were up 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.73 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.73 ($0.04). Approximately 60,170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 46,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.70 ($0.04).

The firm has a market cap of £7.14 million and a PE ratio of -6.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.70.

About Lexington Gold (LON:LEX)

Lexington Gold Ltd focuses on the exploration and development of gold projects in the United States. It holds interest in the four projects that covers a combined area of approximately 1,550 acres in North and South Carolina, the United States. The company was formerly known as Richland Resources Ltd and changed its name to Lexington Gold Ltd in December 2020.

